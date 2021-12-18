Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 495 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. FMR LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,823 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 836.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,791,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,770,000 after buying an additional 1,600,358 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,356,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,662,000 after buying an additional 642,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5,371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 626,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after buying an additional 615,126 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

