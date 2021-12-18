Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 149 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 237.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

NYSE:TGT opened at $223.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.31. The company has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

