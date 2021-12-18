Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,383,242,000 after acquiring an additional 113,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,079,435,000 after buying an additional 340,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,396,000 after buying an additional 168,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after buying an additional 953,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,273,000 after acquiring an additional 127,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $170.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.31 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.46.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

