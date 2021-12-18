Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $391,000 Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. FMR LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 67.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,045,000 after buying an additional 1,372,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after buying an additional 1,034,894 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $67,923,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,881,000 after purchasing an additional 724,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 39.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,661,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,558,000 after purchasing an additional 466,125 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,514 shares of company stock valued at $5,680,222 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $85.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

