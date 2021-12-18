Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $391,000 Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSN opened at $85.43 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average of $77.97.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,514 shares of company stock valued at $5,680,222 over the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

