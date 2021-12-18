Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $411,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Altria Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,161 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in Altria Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.25. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

