Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 234 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,099,000 after acquiring an additional 719,694 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $4,047,313.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,190,330 shares of company stock valued at $96,454,888 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $82.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $85.75.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

