Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 2,800 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of -62.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

