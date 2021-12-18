Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 9 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,809,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

MTD opened at $1,579.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,502.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1,472.39. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total value of $12,372,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

