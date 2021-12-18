Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Billion

Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to report sales of $4.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $5.53 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 157.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $15.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $17.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.99 billion to $19.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.19.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after purchasing an additional 314,406 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,761 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,353 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 9,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PXD traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.69. 3,214,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,024. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $107.96 and a one year high of $196.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.18. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.43%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

