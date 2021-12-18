Piper Sandler Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a report released on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $25.98.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 64,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 22.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 16,185 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 105.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,274 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $1,542,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.05%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

