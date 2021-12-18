Piper Sandler Comments on Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.45.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WASH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $55.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $42.43 and a one year high of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $958.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $276,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WASH. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.