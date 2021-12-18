Piper Sandler Weighs in on National Bankshares, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of National Bankshares in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.82.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 37.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41. National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $30.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from National Bankshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 849.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

