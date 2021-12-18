Piper Sandler Weighs in on Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NWBI opened at $13.77 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.23 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $203,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $163,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521 and sold 46,304 shares valued at $654,323. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

