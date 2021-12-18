Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Trading 60.6% Higher

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) traded up 60.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.82. 7,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 7,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64.

Positron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POSC)

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company specializing in the field of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals. It provides an economical, end-to-end solution for PET myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotopes.

