PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.19% of PotlatchDeltic worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 52,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.89. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.