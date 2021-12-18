PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 20.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 26.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $261,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 29.4% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PPG opened at $164.59 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.95 and a 200-day moving average of $162.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.97.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

