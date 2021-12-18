PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,482.58

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,482.58 ($19.59) and traded as low as GBX 1,350 ($17.84). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,350 ($17.84), with a volume of 2,738 shares changing hands.

PPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.45) to GBX 1,740 ($22.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($22.80) price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,369 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,480.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £587.04 million and a P/E ratio of -6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.49.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

