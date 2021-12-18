PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given a C$21.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) has been assigned a C$21.00 price objective by equities research analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.70.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

TSE PSK opened at C$13.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 31.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$9.96 and a 1-year high of C$16.48.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.