Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of POAI opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.46. Predictive Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 1,887.80%. On average, analysts expect that Predictive Oncology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POAI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Predictive Oncology by 84.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Predictive Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Predictive Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Predictive Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

