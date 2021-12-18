Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primis Financial Corp. provides financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through full-service branches principally in Virginia and Maryland as well as through certain internet and mobile applications. Primis Financial Corp., formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., is based in MCLEAN, Va. “

Primis Financial stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $354.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primis Financial will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

In related news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 8,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $127,841.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 11,461 shares of company stock worth $180,332 in the last ninety days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

