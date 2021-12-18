Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $396,508.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $396,508.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $421,914.50.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $417,582.90.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $441,133.80.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $527,788.80.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $526,289.40.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $511,462.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $505,547.70.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $489,304.20.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $486,222.10.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $474,560.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $49.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. Progyny’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 147.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,391,000 after buying an additional 3,284,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Progyny by 187.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after buying an additional 996,896 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 15.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after buying an additional 900,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 17.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,637,000 after buying an additional 777,703 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 126.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,060,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,598,000 after buying an additional 593,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

