Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $396,508.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $396,508.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $421,914.50.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $417,582.90.
- On Tuesday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $441,133.80.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $527,788.80.
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $526,289.40.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $511,462.00.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $505,547.70.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $489,304.20.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $486,222.10.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $474,560.10.
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $49.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $68.32.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 147.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,391,000 after buying an additional 3,284,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Progyny by 187.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after buying an additional 996,896 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 15.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after buying an additional 900,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 17.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,637,000 after buying an additional 777,703 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 126.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,060,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,598,000 after buying an additional 593,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
