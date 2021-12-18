Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Lessened by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Prologis by 20.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,757,000 after purchasing an additional 285,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Prologis by 89.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,517 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 55.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 11.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,894,000 after purchasing an additional 255,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

PLD stock opened at $161.18 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $165.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.29.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

