ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,707,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,477 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $335,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,049,000 after acquiring an additional 730,744 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,450,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after buying an additional 66,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,857,000 after buying an additional 65,070 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,147,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,012,000 after buying an additional 49,410 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 150,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 46,347 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $95.76 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.85.

