Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

PB has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $70.69 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.91.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 32,619.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,087,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,610 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 21.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,715,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,007,000 after acquiring an additional 472,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,162,000 after acquiring an additional 405,473 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 150.9% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 554,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after acquiring an additional 333,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 15.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,058,000 after acquiring an additional 236,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

