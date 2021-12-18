Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $307.62

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 307.62 ($4.07) and traded as high as GBX 342.40 ($4.52). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 337 ($4.45), with a volume of 387,730 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.02) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.78) to GBX 318 ($4.20) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 349.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 308.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a current ratio of 20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £833.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

