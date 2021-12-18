PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $140.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

PTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut their target price on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of PTC opened at $120.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PTC has a one year low of $105.49 and a one year high of $153.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.25 and a 200-day moving average of $128.63.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that PTC will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796 over the last three months. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in PTC by 67.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 330.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.