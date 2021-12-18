Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PUBGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($76.40) to €63.00 ($70.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Publicis Groupe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.15.

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

