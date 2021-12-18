Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT Lowered to $7.60

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $9.50 to $7.60 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRPL. UBS Group downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $786.40 million, a P/E ratio of 195.83, a P/E/G ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after buying an additional 2,645,735 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after buying an additional 1,627,651 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,912,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,835,000 after buying an additional 664,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after buying an additional 569,052 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

