PVH (NYSE:PVH) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Analysts at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PVH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.58.

NYSE PVH opened at $97.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PVH has a 1-year low of $78.76 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.00 and a 200-day moving average of $109.04. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.29.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 25.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

