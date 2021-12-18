Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issued By Piper Sandler

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Express in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

NYSE:AXP opened at $160.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.56. The stock has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,918,535,000 after buying an additional 314,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,716,089,000 after purchasing an additional 255,893 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,617,545,000 after purchasing an additional 254,252 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

