Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Stereotaxis, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stereotaxis in a research report issued on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stereotaxis’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Stereotaxis has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $433.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stereotaxis by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,915,000 after purchasing an additional 473,137 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,678,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 226,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,407,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 682,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 52,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 115,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

