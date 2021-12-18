Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Cut by Piper Sandler

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.59. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

