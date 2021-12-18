Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Lowered by Piper Sandler

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bank in a report issued on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get First Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

First Bank stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $270.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Bank by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 36,746 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Bank by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in First Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Bank by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in First Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,255,000.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.