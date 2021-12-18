Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Lifted by Piper Sandler

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.09 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PNC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.61.

Shares of PNC opened at $197.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.06. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $141.60 and a 52 week high of $217.60. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,691 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,696,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,403 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

