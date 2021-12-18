Q3 Asset Management Has $327,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Q3 Asset Management cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $508,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $109,946,000. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 41,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 257,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 19,998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.06 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $62.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average of $61.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

