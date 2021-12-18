Q3 Asset Management Invests $692,000 in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

X has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Shares of X stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.11. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.81%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

