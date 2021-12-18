Q3 Asset Management Makes New $3.50 Million Investment in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF accounts for 1.7% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned 0.24% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $56.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.80. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $55.18 and a 1-year high of $73.38.

