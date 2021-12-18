Q3 Asset Management Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 37,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 129,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 418,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,447,000 after buying an additional 23,133 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

FIXD opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $55.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.