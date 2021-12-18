Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Raised by Analyst

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HWC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $47.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.58. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

