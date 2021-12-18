Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for First American Financial Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for First American Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.58.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

NYSE:FAF opened at $74.99 on Thursday. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $78.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,217,000 after acquiring an additional 270,660 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,410,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,342,000 after acquiring an additional 38,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,507,000 after acquiring an additional 295,759 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,873,000 after acquiring an additional 107,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,744,000 after acquiring an additional 776,467 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.