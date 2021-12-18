Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Short Interest Update

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the November 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 37,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,897. Qilian International Holding Group has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96.

Get Qilian International Holding Group alerts:

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Qilian International Holding Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qilian International Holding Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qilian International Holding Group during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qilian International Holding Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qilian International Holding Group during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Qilian International Holding Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qilian International Holding Group Company Profile

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and traditional Chinese medicine derivative (TCMD) products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Qilian International Holding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qilian International Holding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.