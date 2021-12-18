Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Announces Earnings Results

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.33 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Shares of NX opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

