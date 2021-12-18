Quantum Resistant Ledger Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49,666.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $16.83 million and $49,666.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000476 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,772.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.99 or 0.08383150 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.75 or 0.00318027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.71 or 0.00933690 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00011044 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00074922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.27 or 0.00383283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.20 or 0.00269827 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,544,400 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars.

