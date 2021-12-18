Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Lowered to $159.00 at Morgan Stanley

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $159.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DGX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.91.

Shares of DGX opened at $171.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $173.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.15 and a 200-day moving average of $144.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Amundi acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,881,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after acquiring an additional 806,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after acquiring an additional 779,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,926,000 after acquiring an additional 596,838 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after acquiring an additional 567,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

