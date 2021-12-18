Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

QRHC stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $115.81 million, a PE ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $7.72.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 107,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $558,792.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt acquired 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $90,228.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 190,683 shares of company stock valued at $995,516 in the last 90 days. 21.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 35,744 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 36,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

