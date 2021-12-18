Quiztok Achieves Market Cap of $39.00 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Quiztok has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Quiztok has a market cap of $39.00 million and $5.53 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,952,173,382 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

