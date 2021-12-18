RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.94

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.94 and traded as high as $11.28. RADCOM shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 3,251 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 20th.

The company has a market cap of $156.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 2,032.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 75.0% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 91,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 150.5% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 761,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 457,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

