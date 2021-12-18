Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Major Shareholder Buys $1,223,636.88 in Stock

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 180,744 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $1,223,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rubric Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Radius Health alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 187,391 shares of Radius Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $1,326,728.28.

On Friday, December 10th, Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 768,171 shares of Radius Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $5,507,786.07.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 560,691 shares of Radius Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $4,496,741.82.

Radius Health stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71. Radius Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Radius Health by 288.0% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,675,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,837 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Radius Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,768,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,410,000 after acquiring an additional 237,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the third quarter valued at about $2,031,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Radius Health by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151,558 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Radius Health by 109.2% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 246,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 128,685 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDUS. Morgan Stanley cut Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.