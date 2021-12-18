Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Get Rallybio alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RLYB opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Rallybio has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. Equities analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter valued at about $1,229,000. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rallybio (RLYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.